Fed's George: Not the time for accommodation, labour market remains strong

Comments by Kansas City Fed president, Esther George





Still seeing higher wages

Would be happy to leave rates where they are now

She is one of the few hawkish members on the Fed board and also dissented the rate cut decision in the July meeting. This points to the notion that she will dissent again if the committee does vote on whether or not to cut rates next month.





If more Fed members follow suit over the next few days, expect a significant repricing in market expectations to come about - particularly for members which are less hawkish.



