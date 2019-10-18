Fed's George: Rate cuts may boost financial risks

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from KC Fed President George:

  • US economy is generally performing well
  • Moderation in economy this year is in line with outlook
  • Not sure that monetary policy is the appropriate tool to offset weakness in manufacturing and business investment
  • She is mindful that rate cuts could increase financial instability which Fed has limited ability to counteract
  • Corporate debt continues to rise to high levels and lower capital levels at largest banks could be costly to employment and growth
  • She will remain attentive to incoming data for signs of downside risks to the US economy
George is a hawk but she doesn't sound like she's frothing at the mouth to stop a cut at the end of the month.
