Fed's George: Rate cuts may boost financial risks

Comments from KC Fed President George:

US economy is generally performing well

Moderation in economy this year is in line with outlook

Not sure that monetary policy is the appropriate tool to offset weakness in manufacturing and business investment

She is mindful that rate cuts could increase financial instability which Fed has limited ability to counteract

Corporate debt continues to rise to high levels and lower capital levels at largest banks could be costly to employment and growth

She will remain attentive to incoming data for signs of downside risks to the US economy



George is a hawk but she doesn't sound like she's frothing at the mouth to stop a cut at the end of the month.