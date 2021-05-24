Fed's George says she is not dismissing the risk of higher inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speech.

Headlines via Reuters

hard to distinguish between one-off 'bottlenecks' and broad lack of capacity

does not dismiss risk of higher inflation

Fed should not be 'rigid' in approach to policy, or lose sight of possible changes to the economy as it reopens

anticipates 'strong employment' in coming months

expects labor constraints to ease with time; some supply and shipping shortages could persist past this year









As I posted earlier:

While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum

While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.

Who does have a vote this year? Check this out.





I guess its possible to read George's comments as leaning slightly away from dovish. But what she has said is very mild indeed from here and I wouldn't be making the mistake of reading the remarks as hawkish. USD is barely changed.