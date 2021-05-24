Fed's George says she is not dismissing the risk of higher inflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speech. 

Headlines via Reuters 
  • hard to distinguish between one-off 'bottlenecks' and broad lack of capacity
  • does not dismiss risk of higher inflation
  • Fed should not be 'rigid' in approach to policy, or lose sight of possible changes to the economy as it reopens
  • anticipates 'strong employment' in coming months
  • expects labor constraints to ease with time; some supply and shipping shortages could persist past this year

As I posted earlier:
  • While everyone on the FOMC is a dove at present George is at the less dovish end of the spectrum
  • While George is not an FOMC voter this year, all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even the non-voters.  
  • Who does have a vote this year? Check this out.  
I guess its possible to read George's comments as leaning slightly away from dovish. But what she has said is very mild indeed from here and I wouldn't be making the mistake of reading the remarks as hawkish. USD is barely changed. 

