Fed's George: The argument for patience has diminished
Comments from the KC Fed President
- A number of indicators point to a tight labor market
- Tightness in labor market could prove temporary
- Now may be a time when the Fed's goals appear to be in conflict
- Supply disruptions have contributed to higher prices
- Choices for policymakers are complicated by uncertainty on how long inflation and jobs market friction will last
- There's good reason to believe inflation will eventually moderate but the risk of prolonged high inflation has increased
George is a voter in 2022