Fed's George: The argument for patience has diminished

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the KC Fed President

  • A number of indicators point to a tight labor market
  • Tightness in labor market could prove temporary
  • Now may be a time when the Fed's goals appear to be in conflict
  • Supply disruptions have contributed to higher prices
  • Choices for policymakers are complicated by uncertainty on how long inflation and jobs market friction will last
  • There's good reason to believe inflation will eventually moderate but the risk of prolonged high inflation has increased
George is a voter in 2022

