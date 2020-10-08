Feds George: The new inflation framework is a tolerance for inflation above 2%
Fed's George speakingFed's Esther George is speaking on the economy and says:
- It is important to provide guidance on Fed's QE
- September statement was a message of patients on rates
- Warns that outlook has substantial risks
- New inflation framework is a tolerance for modest overshoot above 2%. It is less so a promise to engineer it
George is a nonvoting member on the Federal Reserve Board. She is going to be more of a hawk. Her comments are a little less hawkish.