Feds George: The new inflation framework is a tolerance for inflation above 2%

Fed's George speaking

Fed's Esther George is speaking on the economy and says:
  • It is important to provide guidance on Fed's QE
  • September statement was a message of patients on rates
  • Warns that outlook has substantial risks
  • New inflation framework is a tolerance for modest overshoot above 2%. It is less so a promise to engineer it
George is a nonvoting member on the Federal Reserve Board. She is going to be more of a hawk. Her comments are a little less hawkish.
