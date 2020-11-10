Feds George: Was encouraged by 3Q bounce back in economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed to be continues with Fed's Esther George

  • She was encouraged, surprised by 3Q bounce back in the economy
  • Economy will continue to grow, but will see some moderation
  • Says key risk to economy is the virus
  • Says she thinks a lot about scarring to the economy, and public confidence after pandemic
  • Still 10 million Americans unemployed, with women, people of color overrepresented
  • Monetary policy calibration right now is appropriate
  • Negative interest rates off the table in my view

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose