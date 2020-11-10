Feds George: Was encouraged by 3Q bounce back in economy
- She was encouraged, surprised by 3Q bounce back in the economy
- Economy will continue to grow, but will see some moderation
- Says key risk to economy is the virus
- Says she thinks a lot about scarring to the economy, and public confidence after pandemic
- Still 10 million Americans unemployed, with women, people of color overrepresented
- Monetary policy calibration right now is appropriate
- Negative interest rates off the table in my view