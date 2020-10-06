Fed's Harker: Coronavirus is determining the trajectory of the US economy

Philadelphia Fed's Pres. Parker speaking

coronavirus is determining the trajectory of the US economy



the economy has rebounded faster than many of us had projected



sees recovery continuing, but says recent size of plateauing suggests return to baseline will take some time



sees sectors like tourism and hospital and hospitality subdued for a long time to come presenting an overall drag on GDP and employment growth



does not see unemployment returning to pre-pandemic levels probably until 2023



forecast depends on sustained decline in Covid 19 infections and assumes a widely available vaccine in mid to late 2021



forecast also assumes 1 trillion of additional fiscal support which is yet to materialize



Speaking of fiscal support, the chatter from Washington is quiet today although Pelosi and McConnell are expected to speak. Last night, Pelosi said that progress is slow.

