Feds Harker: Favors tapering sooner rather than later with Delta variant a caveat

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Harker on CNBC

  • Job market is changing and people's thinking about a job is/has changed
  • Current issues involve supply not demand
  • Fed has achieved inflation goals and is moving toward labor market goals
  • some evidence that inflationary pressures may not be transitory
  • Sees rate hikes in late 2022 early 2023
  • Question is how long supply chain issues go on
  • He supports tapering sooner rather than later, but the Delta variant and other variants are a caveat
  • He is still supportive of moving the taper along because he doesn't think it's helping the economy right now
  • His view is the Fed should finish taper before it considers raising rates
  • Should look at data as it evolves and see if it is appropriate to raise rates
  • We were stuck in a low growth low productivity economy.  The productivity has accelerated led by increased investment which in the long-run will help the economy

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose