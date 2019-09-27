Fed's Harker: Fed may need to grow balance sheet sooner than thought

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Harker speaks In NY

The Fed's Harker speaking in NY and says:
  • Fed out to hold rates steady and watch economy
  • Fed watching money markets and will ensure rate controls
  • Standing repo facility discussions still at early stage
  • Fed may need to grow balance sheet sooner than thought
  • Reserves may be near or approaching appropriate level
  • Says he is not supportive of September rate cut
  • Says he not support Fed's rate cut last week


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose