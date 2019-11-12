Fed's Harker: He was against the October rate cut
Speaking in NY
The Fed's Harker is also speaking in NY and is at odds with the President's remarks for the Fed to continue to ease rates. He says:
- He was a against the October rate cut
- Fed should hold rates steady and see how the economy evolves
- We may be at full employment but we really don't know
- at this point if we lower rates we won't get the response we think because cost of capital is not holding businesses back
- right now not for raising rates, or for lowering. Let's see how things play out
- not worried by being little under inflation goal
- would be worried if inflation expectations slipped
- monetary policy is about neutral or slightly accommodative