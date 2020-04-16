Feds Harker on CNBC: Never faced a situation like this before

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Speaking on CNBC

  • Unprecedented shock to the system
  • Many jobs will come back but slowly
  • Never faced a situation like this before
  • unprecedented shock has caused a lot of dislocation to the economy
  • Disproportionate hit on the economy is low income workers
  • Recovery will happen sector by sector and that public events will be among the last to come back
  • Fed is committed to doing what it takes to get us through this period in American history
  • Fed is not trying to choose winners and losers with emergency facilities
  • In terms of monetary policy we are going to stay low until we can achieve it dual mandate
