Fed's Harker: Right now we are where we want to be

Comments from Harker





No one I talk to says the cost of capital is inhibiting business investment

If downside risks materialize or look like they're materializing then we could act

We have to act when we see a shock, I don't see that

It's reasonable if you're on a corporate board not to make a move until trade uncertainty clears up

Inflation clearly is a conundrum, we don't understand why it's been so low for so long

We should stay the course and see how things unfold

We need to keep an eye on leveraged lending but it doesn't warrant action at this point

We're close enough to 2% inflation that we don't need to take action

Hasn't changed outlook based on trade wars



If Powell hits these same notes then we're going to get a big bid in the yen and risk assets will crumble.