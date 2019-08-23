Fed's Harker: Right now we are where we want to be

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Harker

  • No one I talk to says the cost of capital is inhibiting business investment
  • If downside risks materialize or look like they're materializing then we could act
  • We have to act when we see a shock, I don't see that
  • It's reasonable if you're on a corporate board not to make a move until trade uncertainty clears up
  • Inflation clearly is a conundrum, we don't understand why it's been so low for so long
  • We should stay the course and see how things unfold
  • We need to keep an eye on leveraged lending but it doesn't warrant action at this point
  • We're close enough to 2% inflation that we don't need to take action
  • Hasn't changed outlook based on trade wars
If Powell hits these same notes then we're going to get a big bid in the yen and risk assets will crumble.
