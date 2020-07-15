Fed's Harker says he is revising his economic outlook as infections spike

Comments from Harker on Bloomberg TV

  • This is going to be a slow recovery
  • Supports letting inflation rise above 2% before liftooff
  • State and local governments also need some help
  • Skeptical the July jobs report will be as good as May/June
  • Worried about the fiscal cliff of expiring unemployment programs
This is a more-subdued outlook from the Fed. We get the Beige Book at 1800 GMT and I wonder if it might have more of the same kind of commentary in it.

