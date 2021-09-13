Fed's Harker says FOMC should start tapering soon, hopefully this year
Patrick Harker, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, in an interview with the Nikkei:
- I am supportive of moving toward a tapering process sooner rather than later. When exactly that happens, the committee needs to decide. I would hope sometime this year we would be able to start the tapering process.
Harker said it would be inappropriate for him to comment when asked about the FOMC making an announcement at the forthcoming meeting (September 20 & 21)
