Feds Harker (Voter 2023): Does not expect fed to raise rates until after taper

He does not expect that the Fed will raise rates before the Fed's bond taper is complete



Fed is monitoring inflation very closely and are prepared to take action should the circumstances warrant it

Expects inflation to moderate next year as supply chains come back online and bottlenecks ease



US can be should see another growth spurt to more than 4% next year if another major Covid-19 wave can be avoided



Expects economic growth return to between 2% and 3% in 2023



Expects more people to return to the workforce as forbearance programs run out



Fed's Harker is not a voting member in 2021 N. 2023

