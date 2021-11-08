Feds Harker (Voter 2023): Does not expect fed to raise rates until after taper
Feds Harker (voter 2023 speaking)
- He does not expect that the Fed will raise rates before the Fed's bond taper is complete
- Fed is monitoring inflation very closely and are prepared to take action should the circumstances warrant it
- Expects inflation to moderate next year as supply chains come back online and bottlenecks ease
- US can be should see another growth spurt to more than 4% next year if another major Covid-19 wave can be avoided
- Expects economic growth return to between 2% and 3% in 2023
- Expects more people to return to the workforce as forbearance programs run out
Fed's Harker is not a voting member in 2021 N. 2023