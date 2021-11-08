Feds Harker (Voter 2023): Does not expect fed to raise rates until after taper

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Feds Harker (voter 2023 speaking)


Feds Harker (voter 2023 speaking)
  • He does not expect that the Fed will raise rates before the Fed's bond taper is complete
  • Fed is monitoring inflation very closely and are prepared to take action should the circumstances warrant it
  • Expects inflation to moderate next year as supply chains come back online and bottlenecks ease
  • US can be should see another growth spurt to more than 4% next year if another major Covid-19 wave can be avoided
  • Expects economic growth return to between 2% and 3% in 2023
  • Expects more people to return to the workforce as forbearance programs run out
Fed's Harker is not a voting member in 2021 N. 2023

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose