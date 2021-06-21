Fed's Kaplan: We've seen more vaccines and fiscal spending than we had anticipated

Kaplan:



Bullard:

I have 2022 core PCE inflation at 2.5%

We have to be ready for the idea of upside inflation. We have to be ready on both sides

The anecdotal evidence is overwhelming that this is a very tight labor market



We're going to give plenty of leeway for the labor market to improve

Part of the debate is the question of what it means to have inflation above 2% for some time

The low-rate and low inflation era is not ending any time soon

On hike in reverse repos, this was largely a technical move to keep rates within our band

On the drop in yields: Treasury yields can't ignore low rates in Europe and Japan

These are the FOMC hawks and I just don't see the kind of urgency to hike rates to justify the move in the US dollar last week.

