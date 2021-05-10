Feds Kaplan: Disappointing payroll may reflect supply issues

Feds Kaplan speaks on Bloomberg TV





Says that the disappointing payroll report from Friday May reflect supply issues

Kaplan says that enhanced jobs benefits and lack of child care impacted job gains

Demand from business to hire is greater than the numbers reflected by the April jobs report

Still expect job growth to be strong in 2021

if you got strong demand, there are limitations to monetary policy in increasing supply

need to make up substantial further progress before taper

As we approach "substantial further progress", it will be healthy to start talking taper sooner rather than later

Would be good to discuss efficacy the bond buying versus side effects/ the unintended consequences

Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Fed. He has been one of the more bearish Fed Presidents. Although he still advocates for talking about tapered sooner rather than later, but he did seem a less hawkish this week (need to make up substantial further progress before taper),

