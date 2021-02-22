More from Fed's Kaplan

Epidemiologists have warned him we could face one more Covid surge



Fed will need to withdraw extraordinary measures after pandemic has been weathered



Sees sluggish improvement in mobility through June, with travel a question mark: Expects revival in 2nd half



US can finance debt as long as dollar is world reserve currency



would not surprise him if treasury yields rise as growth outlook improves



short-term inflation pressures would not be a surprise, will be monitoring underlying trends



Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Fed. His comments are tilting to more hawkish in relation to other Fed officials including Chairman Powell.







Earlier today Kaplan said:

