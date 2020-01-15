Fed's Kaplan: Fed reserve management has some effect on risk assets

Sensitive from here to seek ways to limit balance sheet

I'm worried about impact of Fed policy on asset prices

Anything that curbs uncertainty will help investment, but even so business spending will still be sluggish

Phase-one trade deal is positive and creates some stability

Consumer is solid, jobs market is tight

The Fed faces some kind of reckoning about it's "non-QE" balance sheet expansion. It's clear that a few members don't like the implication that's it's goosing equities.

