Fed's Kaplan: Fed reserve management has some effect on risk assets

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Kaplan on the balance sheet:

  • Sensitive from here to seek ways to limit balance sheet
  • I'm worried about impact of Fed policy on asset prices
  • Anything that curbs uncertainty will help investment, but even so business spending will still be sluggish
  • Phase-one trade deal is positive and creates some stability
  • Consumer is solid, jobs market is tight
The Fed faces some kind of reckoning about it's "non-QE" balance sheet expansion. It's clear that a few members don't like the implication that's it's goosing equities.

