Fed's Kaplan from Dallas: The US consumer is strong him

No text from speech.  Q&A yes from both the audience and the media.

The Fed's Kaplan is speaking at an event in Dallas, but there are no prepared text. There will be Q&A from audience and media however.  Kaplan is a voting member in 2020 but not this year (there is only one more meeting in 2019 anyway).
He says:
  • The US consumer is strong
  • Fed policy is currently where it needs to be
  • around 23% of global debt has negative rates which is indicative of growth is slowing and central banks being active.  It's not healthy
  • there is a danger central banks trying to do too much, citing the ECB's
  • since ECB has been trying to do extraordinary things; Europe might be better served if the ECB tried to do less
  • on risk of recession in 2020 he says I still think it's unlikely
