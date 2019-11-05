Fed's Kaplan from Dallas: The US consumer is strong him
No text from speech. Q&A yes from both the audience and the media.
The Fed's Kaplan is speaking at an event in Dallas, but there are no prepared text. There will be Q&A from audience and media however. Kaplan is a voting member in 2020 but not this year (there is only one more meeting in 2019 anyway).
He says:
- The US consumer is strong
- Fed policy is currently where it needs to be
- around 23% of global debt has negative rates which is indicative of growth is slowing and central banks being active. It's not healthy
- there is a danger central banks trying to do too much, citing the ECB's
- since ECB has been trying to do extraordinary things; Europe might be better served if the ECB tried to do less
- on risk of recession in 2020 he says I still think it's unlikely