Fed's Kaplan: Guidance will be needed on asset purchases
Kaplan interview with WSJ
There's a hawkish bent to this that could add to the upside in Treasury yields.
- Officials need "start thinking about how we want to begin to taper or communicate the composition and the size of our asset purchases."
- Broader changes and altering those purchases right now not needed
- Changing composition of QE "not something at the moment that I'd be inclined to do" now but it's a tool at our disposal depending on conditions
"We're going to have to give some clarification, I think, in the not too distant future," Mr. Kaplan said. "I could see where at some point we might give guidance on expressing the conditions under which we begin to taper, for example." ... "Certainly, there's a scenario where we could be starting to taper sometime next year; that's a possibility," he said.