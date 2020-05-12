Fed's Kaplan: I would be against negative interest rates

Dallas Fed Pres. Robert Kaplan, it's an interview on CNN









I would be against negative interest rates



Negative interest rates would impact intermediaries, money market funds



He is skeptical that negative interest rates would have benefits that would outweigh harm



More fiscal stimulus will be necessary for growth



May take to the end of 2021 to work off the excess oil inventories



Permian basin output will shrink by a million barrels a day, will see bankruptcies, restructuring



Drug and vaccine development, testing, contact tracing are essential to bringing economy back



Fed's Kaplan is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.

