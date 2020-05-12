Fed's Kaplan: I would be against negative interest rates
Dallas Fed Pres. Robert Kaplan, it's an interview on CNN
- I would be against negative interest rates
- Negative interest rates would impact intermediaries, money market funds
- He is skeptical that negative interest rates would have benefits that would outweigh harm
- More fiscal stimulus will be necessary for growth
- May take to the end of 2021 to work off the excess oil inventories
- Permian basin output will shrink by a million barrels a day, will see bankruptcies, restructuring
- Drug and vaccine development, testing, contact tracing are essential to bringing economy back
Fed's Kaplan is a voting member on the FOMC board this year.