Fed's Kaplan: If we wait to see evidence of weak consumer, will have waited too long

Said he supported cut this week

Sees 2% growth this year, sees 1.7% in H2

Hopes disagreement around Fed policy-setting table continues, makes for better decisions

Manufacturing is weak and business investment soft and he's concerned it could seep into other areas of economy

This is similar to what he's been saying for the past six weeks. What's notable now is that he's repeating it after two cuts, which is a hint that he's prepared to do more.

