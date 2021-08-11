Fed's Kaplan: In favor of announcing a plan to taper at the Sept meeting and start tapering in Oct

Speaking on CNBC





If the economy unfolds as expected, in favor of announcing a plan a plan to taper at the September meeting and start tapering in October



CPI today was consistent with our outlook



There is not a demand problem in the US. The problem is supply

still expects broadening of inflation pressures into next year



Think the bond market is looking through these high inflation trends and expects the Fed to anchor inflation at 2%



Does not want Fed to run at this speed for too long and for Fed to have to take more aggressive action later on



There is in enormous amount of liquidity in the world and there is a tremendous bid in the 10 year sector



I am divorcing my decision making on adjusting purchases with the Fed funds rate. There is different set of criteria when looking at raising interest rates

My forecast is for a hike in 2022 but will make that decision as the economy progresses in 2022



Delta variant may prolong supply chain disruptions



Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Fed and is not a voting member until 2023. His comments are in line with is more hawkish bias.

