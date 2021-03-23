Fed's Kaplan: Jury is out on whether we'll see sustained price rises

Base case is to see a temporary surge in prices this year so that inflation will settle down next year

Says his forecasts has improved meaningfully

Expects 6.5% growth and 4.5% unemployment this year

He will advocate for scaling back stimulus after he sees strong outcomes, not just strong forecasts

Says he expects Fed to start raising rates in 2022

Says his forecast for removing accommodation is more aggressive than the median

First step to withdrawing accommodation is to reduce asset purchases

Says he would expect the 10-year yield to continue rising from here to 1.75%-2.00%



Still believes inflation will prove somewhat temporary and will settle down next year



I appreciate the humility in his comments regarding inflation. He also takes out some of the mystery of the dots as there are only 4 of them showing hikes in 2022.



