Fed's Kaplan: Main street program offers relief, not stimulus

I find it bizarre that he's trying to forecast GDP this year to within a half-percentage point. There is so much uncertainty.

More:

It will take until second half of 2021 or into 2022 to work off excess oil inventory

In near term, disinflation is more likely than inflation

Interest rates will stay low for long and the Fed will need to do more to bridge this period

That's more explicit than Powell and says more is coming. It's not exactly clear what path they will go down.

