Fed's Kaplan makes the case for an October taper

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan 

  • Says that if there is no fundamental change to the outlook by the September FOMC meeting then I would support starting to taper in October 

More:

  • Says Fed's asset purchases are not well-suited to the current situation
  • expect to continue to run at above 2% inflation next year
  • says wearing a mask is good for the economy
  • says he encourages people to get vaccinated, and get boosters if it's their turn
  • says labour force is tighter than the headline unemployment rate suggests




