Fed's Kaplan makes the case for an October taper
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan
- Says that if there is no fundamental change to the outlook by the September FOMC meeting then I would support starting to taper in October
More:
- Says Fed's asset purchases are not well-suited to the current situation
- expect to continue to run at above 2% inflation next year
- says wearing a mask is good for the economy
- says he encourages people to get vaccinated, and get boosters if it's their turn
- says labour force is tighter than the headline unemployment rate suggests