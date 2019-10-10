Fed's Kaplan: Market-determined rates showed policy was too tight before rate cuts

Comments by Dallas Fed president, Robert Kaplan





Says he will take some time to carefully monitor developments after rate cuts

Says he will be highly vigilant, keep an open mind on further easing

Concerned about slowing global growth

Worried that US manufacturing weakness could spread to broader US economy

Says US economy is at or past full employment

Expects inflation to reach 2% target over medium-term

Expects 2.1% US GDP growth this year







I reckon we'll have to see how trade talks play out this week before getting a sense of whether or not they will walk back on expectations for an October rate cut next week.

There isn't anything in here to really shake things up and also be reminded that Kaplan isn't a voting member on the FOMC this year. The above mainly just reiterates the Fed's current stance on being more 'data dependent'.