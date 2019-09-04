Fed's Kaplan: Not surprising that factories weak when trade is weak

Dallas Fed's Kaplan speaking now in Toronto

  • Regions CEOs say trade challenging supply chains
  • Not surprising that factories are weak when trade is weak
  • US consumer is strong, so it's a mixed picture
  • US economic picture is mixed, manufacturing uncertain, consumer strong
  • Business across industries can't predict how tariffs will be resolved, being more carefulis rational, appropriate response.
  • If you wait for consumer weakness, it might be too late
  • I'm watching for psychological effects on consumers
  • monetary policy is it still a very potent force
He seems to be making comments vs. releasing text from a speech.  Kaplan is not a voting member on the Fed in 2019. He will be a voting member in 2020

