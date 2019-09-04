Fed's Kaplan: Not surprising that factories weak when trade is weak
Dallas Fed's Kaplan speaking now in Toronto
He seems to be making comments vs. releasing text from a speech. Kaplan is not a voting member on the Fed in 2019. He will be a voting member in 2020
- Regions CEOs say trade challenging supply chains
- Not surprising that factories are weak when trade is weak
- US consumer is strong, so it's a mixed picture
- US economic picture is mixed, manufacturing uncertain, consumer strong
- Business across industries can't predict how tariffs will be resolved, being more carefulis rational, appropriate response.
- If you wait for consumer weakness, it might be too late
- I'm watching for psychological effects on consumers
- monetary policy is it still a very potent force