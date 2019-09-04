Fed's Kaplan: Not surprising that factories weak when trade is weak

Dallas Fed's Kaplan speaking now in Toronto





Regions CEOs say trade challenging supply chains



Not surprising that factories are weak when trade is weak



US consumer is strong, so it's a mixed picture



US economic picture is mixed, manufacturing uncertain, consumer strong



Business across industries can't predict how tariffs will be resolved, being more carefulis rational, appropriate response.

If you wait for consumer weakness, it might be too late

I'm watching for psychological effects on consumers



monetary policy is it still a very potent force







He seems to be making comments vs. releasing text from a speech. Kaplan is not a voting member on the Fed in 2019. He will be a voting member in 2020