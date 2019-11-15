Fed's Kaplan on FoxBusiness: Capex spending is virtually on hold

Well... there is some Fed speak today after all

The Fed's Kaplan on an interview on FOXBusiness is saying:
  • Spending is virtually on hold because of trade uncertainty
  • Most businesses see competition with China going on for years
  • He's optimistic USMCA will pass Congress
  • Fed's policy setting is appropriate
  • Will be watching to see if global weakness does continue and spreads
  • Tariffs put sands in the gears, and makes manufacturing more challenging

