Fed's Kaplan: Real downside risks over next two quarters if there is a new lockdown

Fed's Kaplan continues to make comments

Nothing new and stating basically what we already know, Fed's Kaplan is warning that:
  • A real downside risk over the next two quarters is if resurgence gets so bad it forces lockdowns
  • People can power through resurgence of the virus until local health authorities are overwhelmed
Again comments are in line with common sense but also a potential reality.

Even more:
  • his concern is what happens after we've weathered the pandemic and the neutral rate drifts up
  • he is supportive of remaining accommodative but doesn't know if the Fed should commit to keeping rates at 0
  • it is likely there will be more small business bankruptcies by year-end

