Fed's Kaplan: Real downside risks over next two quarters if there is a new lockdown

Fed's Kaplan continues to make comments

A real downside risk over the next two quarters is if resurgence gets so bad it forces lockdowns



People can power through resurgence of the virus until local health authorities are overwhelmed

Again comments are in line with common sense but also a potential reality.



Even more: his concern is what happens after we've weathered the pandemic and the neutral rate drifts up



he is supportive of remaining accommodative but doesn't know if the Fed should commit to keeping rates at 0



it is likely there will be more small business bankruptcies by year-end



Nothing new and stating basically what we already know, Fed's Kaplan is warning that: