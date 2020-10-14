Fed's Kaplan remarks crossing - sees GDP contraction in 2020, growth in 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Nothing much of note from Dallas Fed head Kaplan.

  • he expects q3 to rebound by 30% annualized and between 6-9% in q4
  • expects economy to contract by about 2.5% in 2020 and grow by approximately 3.5% in 2021
  • GDP has shifted to other sectors less sensitive to person to person contact
  • women with high school education or less are suffering more economically than male counterparts
  • we're going to have a lot of work to do to get underrepresented groups back into the labour force

