Fed's Kaplan repeats that he's agnostic about Oct cut

Will make judgement at October meeting

In July and Sept was more convinced Fed needed to act and cut rates, is more 'balanced' now

Base case is one more cut between now and year end

Given Fed and bond moves this year it may be wise "to take a little time" in examining data before deciding on next move

We're at the point in the business cycle where large banks should have more capital, would be 'loath' to ease up

I'm eager to hear from Clarida in 45 minutes because I think there could be some fireworks.

