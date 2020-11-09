Fed's Kaplan says hospitals could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

says US economy in midst of rebound out of deep contraction

risk is that resurgence of coronavirus could overwhelm hospital systems, leading to lockdowns

says trends are in the wrong direction on covid

says base case is for 2.5% contraction this year, but real downside risks because of virus

says as get through 2021, expect to grow faster; basecase is for 3.5% growth in 2021

US contraction will be smaller than in many parts of the world because of large fiscal and monetary response