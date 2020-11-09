Fed's Kaplan says hospitals could be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases

Dallas Federal Reserve branch head Kaplan in a webinar discussion on the economy.

  •  says US economy in midst of rebound out of deep contraction
  • risk is that resurgence of coronavirus could overwhelm hospital systems, leading to lockdowns
  • says trends are in the wrong direction on covid
  • says base case is for 2.5% contraction this year, but real downside risks because of virus
  • says as get through 2021, expect to grow faster; basecase is for 3.5% growth in 2021 
  • US contraction will be smaller than in many parts of the world because of large fiscal and monetary response

more to come  

