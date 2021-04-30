Fed's Kaplan says risk to his 6.5% GDP growth forecast this year is to the upside

Upbeat comment from Kaplan

Kaplan is taking part in a moderated Q&A. I'll have more headlines as they roll out.

  • Getting less-educated workers back to the workforce and back to jobs is a challenge during the recovery
  • We expect to see a surge in prices of more than 2.5% or 2.75% in coming months
  • Repeats that Fed should start talking about tapering 'soon'
  • Says he sees excesses and imbalances in financial markets
  • Factors pushing up inflation including base effects, demand-supply imbalances, and fiscal policy

