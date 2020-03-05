Fed's Kaplan says the spread of coronavirus increases risk to the economic outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

<insert "Ya think???" here>

Kaplan is head of the Fed's Dallas branch.
  • says the situation around cov1 COVID-19 has changed pretty meaningfully ove the last couple of weeks
  • Fed's rate cut move can help offset tighter financial conditions
  • stock still at elevated levels by historic standards
  • monetary policy will not take away stock market volatility
Bolding mine. Uh-oh., 

More:
  • too soon to judge what the Fed will do at the March meeting
On that one … even the Fed is a day trader now?

More:
  • a week is an eternity in this situation
Aaaaannnddd I have my answer. 

More:
  • says he will be watching the path of diagnosed cases, will factor that into March meeting decision
  • this is not the time to be making long term prognostications
  • says normal economic data that we are used to relying on is not very useful
  • says he has ramped up conversations with business contacts to understand how companies, consumers might react
  • says companies say they have come to grips to some extent with supply aspect of coronavirus effect
  • says what companies are doing now is trying to understand the 'demand' aspect of coronavirus effect
  • In January thought US GDP could grow 2.25% or more this year
  • severe deterioration is likely, could last a quarter or a quarter and a half
  • economic forecasts to be released in March will look different than they did in December 


