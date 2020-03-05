Fed's Kaplan says the spread of coronavirus increases risk to the economic outlook

<insert "Ya think???" here>

Kaplan is head of the Fed's Dallas branch.

says the situation around cov1 COVID-19 has changed pretty meaningfully ove the last couple of weeks

Fed's rate cut move can help offset tighter financial conditions

stock still at elevated levels by historic standards

monetary policy will not take away stock market volatility

Bolding mine. Uh-oh.,





More:

too soon to judge what the Fed will do at the March meeting

On that one … even the Fed is a day trader now?





More:

a week is an eternity in this situation

Aaaaannnddd I have my answer.





More:

says he will be watching the path of diagnosed cases, will factor that into March meeting decision

this is not the time to be making long term prognostications

says normal economic data that we are used to relying on is not very useful

says he has ramped up conversations with business contacts to understand how companies, consumers might react

says companies say they have come to grips to some extent with supply aspect of coronavirus effect

says what companies are doing now is trying to understand the 'demand' aspect of coronavirus effect

In January thought US GDP could grow 2.25% or more this year

severe deterioration is likely, could last a quarter or a quarter and a half

economic forecasts to be released in March will look different than they did in December





