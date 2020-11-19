Fed's Kaplan: Sees 2021 being very strong for US economy

Challenge is getting through the next six months

We could have negative growth in Q4 as virus surges

Not ruling out economy slipping back into recession

Doesn't know if more Fed bond buying is the answer

Continues to call for fiscal support

Critical that emergency lending programs continue beyond year end

Better times ahead but we are going through a tough period



This debate about the Fed doing more isn't going to go away. I don't think they should even be thinking about it, given what's already in the pipeline but they have a hair trigger the moment they feel some pressure.





That said, it's going to be important to gauge how much easing the bond market is pricing in.

