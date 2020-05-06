Fed's Kaplan: sees a significant contraction in US GDP in the 2nd quarter

Fed's Kaplan speaking

  • he expects 25% to 30% annual decline in US GDP in 2nd quarter
  • US unemployment to peak at 20%
  • reopening of Texas will be very fazed, very gradual
  • Fed will do what it needs to do in terms of accommodation to stimulate growth
  • Fed is a lender, Congress and the treasury make grants, which are also important to stimulate growth, reduce jobless rate
  • Fed to run extended period of very accommodative policy
  • expects growth resume in the 3rd and 4th quarters
  • Fed's lending programs are to credit worthy companies, highly leveraged companies concerned about insolvency won't be able to access them
  • consumer confidence will depend a lot on availability of testing, treatment, vaccine
  • consumer confidence to hinge on tackling unemployment as well
  • reducing unemployment rate will also be critical in getting consumers willing to spend again
  • Fed has put off framework review for the time being 

