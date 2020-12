Fed's Kaplan sees a very difficult 3 to 6 month ahead, optimistic about the next 12

sees 'very difficult' 3-6 months, but optimistic about next 12 months

could see recovery stalling in December and q1 2021, but strong growth in 2h 2021

reluctant to make changes in asset purchases until more visibility on outlook

'open-minded' whether fed should give more guidance on asset purchase plan at dec. mtg or at later mtg

says fiscal aid would help limit scarring, speed recovery

The Fed is doing what it can with the policy levers available to it. Congress has dropped the ball on further fiscal stimulus.