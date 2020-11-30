Fed's Kaplan sees a very difficult 3 to 6 month ahead, optimistic about the next 12
The 12-month view is cold comfort for those unemployed now.
Kaplan is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, interviews by Reuters:
- sees 'very difficult' 3-6 months, but optimistic about next 12 months
- could see recovery stalling in December and q1 2021, but strong growth in 2h 2021
- reluctant to make changes in asset purchases until more visibility on outlook
- 'open-minded' whether fed should give more guidance on asset purchase plan at dec. mtg or at later mtg
- says fiscal aid would help limit scarring, speed recovery