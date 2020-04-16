Fed's Kaplan: Sees peak unemployment in mid to high teens

Fed's Kaplan on Bloomberg TV says:



sees peak unemployment in mid to high teens



jobless rate may be 8%, 9% or 10% by end of year



may take until 2021 4 consumer to get footing



ubiquity of testing is critical for consumer confidence



US growth to be above potential in 2021

economy will grow faster than potential during recovery, but crisis may reduce potential growth over longer term



you'll see a number of failures in oil industry



steps to restrain oil production could be appropriate



excess oil supply to take several months to work off



Fed should be open-minded about sectors needing 8



Fed's Kaplan is the president of the Dallas Fed. As a result he is on the pulse of the oil market and the impact on his Federal Reserve district. WTI crude oil is trading down $0.21 at $19.66. The low price reached $19.59. The high price today extended to $20.53.

