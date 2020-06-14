Fed's Kaplan sees 'positive' US jobs growth ahead, but a still elevated unemployment rate

Kaplan is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, he spoke on Sunday in the US:

On the jobless rate:

"We're on our way down right now"

" "We're going to get positive job growth in June, July and from here. Even with that growth, we're going to end the year with an elevated unemployment rate."

Kaplan projected the unemployment rate would end 2020 at 8% or even higher





On fiscal policy (not a Fed lever, fiscal policy is controlled by the US Congress)

said its a critical element of the recovery

unemployment benefits couold be "restructured to create more incentives for people to go back to work"











