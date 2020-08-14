Fed's Kaplan sees Q4 GDP up 6-7% at annualized pace

Sees GDP down 4.5% in 2020

Sees unemployment falling to 8-9%

Sees Q3 GDP growing at 20% annualized

Willing to let inflation run at 2.25% to 2.375%

Willing to see inflation above 2% subject to conditions

The 2.25%-2.375% number is oddly specific but it's also not as high as many fear a 'hot' economy would be. If that's the line in the sand, it would be rate hikes sooner. Then again, if the bond market saw anything near 2% inflation for the longer term, there would have to be a massive repricing in Treasuries.

