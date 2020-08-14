Fed's Kaplan sees Q4 GDP up 6-7% at annualized pace

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

The latest forecasts from the Dallas Fed President:

  • Sees GDP down 4.5% in 2020
  • Sees unemployment falling to 8-9%
  • Sees Q3 GDP growing at 20% annualized
  • Willing to let inflation run at 2.25% to 2.375%
  • Willing to see inflation above 2% subject to conditions
The 2.25%-2.375% number is oddly specific but it's also not as high as many fear a 'hot' economy would be. If that's the line in the sand, it would be rate hikes sooner. Then again, if the bond market saw anything near 2% inflation for the longer term, there would have to be a massive repricing in Treasuries.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose