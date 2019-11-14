Feds Kaplan: Sees US economy growing by little more than 2% this year
Dallas Fed's Kaplan is the next Fed Pres. speak today.Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan is next in line to speak from the Federal Reserve. He says:
- He expects the US economy will grow a little more than 2% this year
- Even though growth is sluggish, he doesn't expect a recession in 2020
- The consumer is in pretty good shape
- Record amount of US corporate that worries him
- The US should moderate debt growth while times are good
- Treasury issuance rising dramatically, sapping reserves
- Does not think inflation is going to run away from US
- Low-Inflation gives the Fed latitude to run the economy hotter than previous recoveries
Kaplan is not a voting member in 2019 but will be a voting member in a little more than a month.