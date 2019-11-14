Feds Kaplan: Sees US economy growing by little more than 2% this year

Dallas Fed's Kaplan is the next Fed Pres. speak today.





He expects the US economy will grow a little more than 2% this year



Even though growth is sluggish, he doesn't expect a recession in 2020



The consumer is in pretty good shape



Record amount of US corporate that worries him



The US should moderate debt growth while times are good



Treasury issuance rising dramatically, sapping reserves



Does not think inflation is going to run away from US



Low-Inflation gives the Fed latitude to run the economy hotter than previous recoveries

Kaplan is not a voting member in 2019 but will be a voting member in a little more than a month.

ForexLive

Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan is next in line to speak from the Federal Reserve. He says: