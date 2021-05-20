Fed's Kaplan: Size of unemployment benefits making workers hesitant to work

Comments from the Dallas Fed President





The benefits run off in August so we're going to find out then how bad those 10 million missing workers want to work. That deadline comes earlier in many (mostly Republican states) that are cutting off benefits early.







I sympathize with this idea and also think that unemployment fraud is likely understated.





At the same time, can you really fret about labor inflation right now? Clarida highlighted that he isn't because much of that is likely to disappear when those 10m people seeking jobs return.

