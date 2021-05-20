Fed's Kaplan spoke again (US Thursday) - repeated his call for talking about taper

If you missed Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday





Comments once again on talking about taper:

"Maybe taking the foot gently off the accelerator would be a wise thing to do here so that we can manage this transition more effectively"

"That's why I have encouraged sooner rather than later we begin a discussion of these purchases."

He is pretty much a lone (publicly at least) voice at the FOMC now (ps. he has not vote this year but does have a voice at the Federal Open Market Committee meetings).











