Fed's Kaplan spoke again (US Thursday) - repeated his call for talking about taper

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

If you missed Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Thursday


Comments once again on talking about taper:
  • "Maybe taking the foot gently off the accelerator would be a wise thing to do here so that we can manage this transition more effectively" 
  • "That's why I have encouraged sooner rather than later we begin a discussion of these purchases."
He is pretty much a lone (publicly at least) voice at the FOMC now (ps. he has not vote this year but does have a voice at the Federal Open Market Committee meetings). 

