Fed's Kaplan (taper guy) speaks mid-week

Federal Reserve Dallas branch President Robert Kaplan will be speaking on Wednesday this week, August 4.

Kaplan has been the most outspoken Fed official on the need to taper. As head of the Dallas (Texas) Fed its probably not overly surprising given the resurgence of the energy sector as the pandemic impact has receded and mobility increased. Kaplan will be speaking in an interview with Reuters.





Also on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida:

speaks on "Outlooks, Outcomes, and Prospects for U.S. Monetary Policy"

this is at a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics

Tuesday will bring Board Governor Michelle Bowman

giving opening remarks ahead of virtual "Toward an Inclusive Recovery: Improving Labor Force Attachment and Financial Security Among Low-Income and Marginalized Workers" research seminar

Thursday: