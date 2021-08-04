Feds Kaplan: Tapering soon allows for the Fed more flexibility on tightening

Dallas Fed president Kaplan on the news wires









Reiterates tapering should start soon and be gradual



Taper could take 8 months

Tapering soon allows for Fed more flexibility on tightening



he questions the efficacy of the Fed's asset purchase program



Feels that asset purchases will not speed the labor market matching process



Faster taper does not mean that the Fed will raise rates faster



It is critical to divorce decision on taper from decision on rates



Envisions a treasury taper of US$10 billion per month/US$5 billion in MBS



Delta variant could slow job gains but it will not slow the recovery unless vaccines prove less effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths



He will reassess next month his own view from June that a H2022 interest rate hike would be appropriate







Kaplan is not a voting member until 2023. He is more of a hawk. Although he is not a voter, he still has a voice at FOMC meetings.







Since the FOMC decision last week, the following Fed officials have spoken. I would characterize Clarida's comments today to be moderately hawkish in that he sees taper by December (given his economic forecast).





