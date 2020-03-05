Fed's Kaplan - if we have a material slowing, tightening of fin conditions, accommodative policy will help

Kaplan is head of the Dallas Fed

Situation is moving so quickly that what happens three days from now could change his view

If we do have a material slowing and tightening of financial conditions accommodative policy will help

says the ups and downs of the stock market did not factor into decision to cut rates

While these are only headline comments and there will be nuances, this:

is not worthy from someone with a seat at the table setting monetary policy in the US.

If he simply takes a look at what is going on in other countries where the coronavirus outbreak has occurred and at the negligent approach from the US administration so far then there is no way that everything will be solved in 3 days.























