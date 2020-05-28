Fed's Kaplan: US economy has bottomed, expects growth in H2

Expects growth in H2 and 2021

Growth forecast assumes consumers are willing to travel, eat out and broadly re-engage in economy

Massive increase in testing is critical for re-engagement

Sees downside risks to forecast without ramped up testing

Under baseline, unemployment falls to 10-11% by year-end, under 7% by year-end 2021

Comments in an interview with Reuters.





Harker also spoke but didn't talk about the economy.





Unemployment is forecast to rise to nearly 20% in next month's non-farm payrolls report. That's double the financial crisis but it look 3 years to get back to 7% and Kaplan is predicting a much quicker rebound this time. That's key.



