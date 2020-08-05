Fed's Kaplan: Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed's Kaplan speaks on interview on CNN

Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan is speaking on CNN. He says:
  • Important to extend unemployment benefits
  • Sees economy rebounding, virus will determine pace
  • Economy needs a continuation of unemployment benefits
  • Economy is also in need of aid to state and local governments
  • He has been expecting annualized 20% GDP growth in Q3 and 45% contraction for 2020
  • US economy needs a continuation of unemployment benefits
  • Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery
We heard similar comments from Kaplan yesterday
