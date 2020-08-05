Fed's Kaplan: Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery

Fed's Kaplan speaks on interview on CNN

Important to extend unemployment benefits



Sees economy rebounding, virus will determine pace



Economy needs a continuation of unemployment benefits



Economy is also in need of aid to state and local governments



He has been expecting annualized 20% GDP growth in Q3 and 45% contraction for 2020

US economy needs a continuation of unemployment benefits



Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery We heard similar comments from Kaplan yesterday

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Dallas Fed Pres. Kaplan is speaking on CNN. He says: