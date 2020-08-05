Fed's Kaplan: Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery
Fed's Kaplan speaks on interview on CNNDallas Fed Pres. Kaplan is speaking on CNN. He says:
- Important to extend unemployment benefits
- Sees economy rebounding, virus will determine pace
- Economy needs a continuation of unemployment benefits
- Economy is also in need of aid to state and local governments
- He has been expecting annualized 20% GDP growth in Q3 and 45% contraction for 2020
- Resurgence of virus has muted or slowed a rapid recovery
We heard similar comments from Kaplan yesterday